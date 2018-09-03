IIM-K joins hands with Standford University for Executive

-
The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK), one of India's top ranked business schools, Monday announced collaboration with Stanford University for its premier Executive Post Graduate programme, (EPGP).
IIMK had pioneered the Interactive Learning (IL) programme for working executives in Asia Pacific in 2001.
Having started with 300 contact hours in 2001-02, the two year long diploma programme is presently the most rigorous and the most sought-after executive programme in management in the country with 738 contact hours
IIMK is the first IIM to collaborate with an Ivy League University in an Executive Education Programme.
The Masterclass Webinar Series in Design Thinking & Innovation provides a cohesive educational experience tailored to the goals of IIMK.
Five webinars, provided over the course of one year, will allow participants to receive live lectures from Stanford faculty, a release said.
The participants will also receive individual certificates of participation from Stanford University.
Speaking about the association with Stanford University, Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIMK, said IIMKs contribution in the field of Executive Education was very significant and it has been consistently updating the curriculum to provide the best to the participants.
"Partnering with Stanford is another step in taking forward the Executive Education to a new horizon.
This surely will enable the working professionals from various fields gain competency and leadership skills to fast-track their career growth in their organisations', he said.
The Dean (Extension Programmes), Prof C Raju, said the strategic alliance with Stanford University would go a long way in giving exposure to the latest Design Thinking Techniques to the participants of EPGP and will help them as well as the organisations they work with.
This is only a beginning of such great international collaborations, he said.
