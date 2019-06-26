Case against farmers for planting GM crops; protest continues

In a first in Maharashtra, a case was registered against at least 12 farmers in district for sowing herbicide-tolerant (HTBT) cotton, even though farmers elsewhere sowed banned GM varieties by way of protest.

The farmers at Adgaon and Akoli Jahangir villages had planted HTBT as part of a protest organized by the Shetkari against the Union government's ban on genetically modified (GM) and brinjal.

On June 10, several hundred farmers had sowed GM and brinjal seeds in the east district.

The has been opposing the ban on GM claiming they give higher yields at lower cost.

Two FIRs were registered at stations on the complaints lodged by the department, a said Wednesday.

is among those in named in the FIRs.

"They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, (Protection) Act and Seeds Act," said

The use of GM is tightly regulated under the "Rules for the Manufacture/Use/Import/Export and Storage of Hazardous Microorganisms, Genetically Engineered Organisms or Cells, 1989" under the (Protection) Act, 1986.

As per the Ministry of and Farmers Welfare, the evaluation of each application of GM crop is done on a case-to-case basis after a thorough examination of health, environment, and feed safety assessment studies.

Meanwhile, farmers under the banner of the Shetkari Sanghatna sowed cotton and brinjal seeds in Saoner tehsil of district Wednesday.

Sanghatna leader told that hundreds of farmers and activists gathered at the farm of at Patansaongi village and planted Bt cotton seeds on two acres.

Activists Anil Dhanwat, Wamanrao Chatap, Ranjana Mamarde and Kedar addressed the farmers, he said.

"Farmers in countries like the US and are far ahead of us in crop yields because they are using these new (GM) seeds," Neole said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)