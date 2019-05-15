JUST IN
Case registered against man for allegedly raping mentally challenged girl in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

A case was registered against a man on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old mentally challenged girl repeatedly over the past several months in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said.

The girl's father alleged that the accused, Aslam Mohammad, raped her when she used to be alone at home, Kama police station SHO Shri Mohan said.

The matter came to light when the girl started showing pregnancy-related symptoms, he said.

The case has been registered against the accused under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer added.

First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 20:56 IST

