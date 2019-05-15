BJP concerned about people, Sonia about son's PMship: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari Wednesday said while the BJP is concerned about resolving the people's woes, is worried about how her son and becomes the

He was addressing a rally at Alirajpur under Ratlam Jhabua seat in

"We are worried about how people should get power, farmers get right price for their produce, but is worried that how Rahul should become the prime minister," he said.

"In Congress, a is born to a prime minister, to a chief minister, an to an and an MLA is born to an MLA. There is no existence of a common woker in that party," he said.

Warning over cross-border terrorism, he said will be forced to take a tough decision of stopping its share of water from three common rivers.

Addressing a rally in Manwar under seat earlier, Gadkari said although only 30 per cent of the Ganga river has been cleaned so far, it has enabled general secretary Priyanka Vadra to undertake

He said with the Ganga clean up work carried out so far, the river water has become clean and its flow has improved.

"We have built a waterway. Priyanka Gandhi travelled from to through this waterway. But, she commented on us. I have asked her how she could have travelled, if we did not develop it (waterway)," he asked.

He said that when became the prime minister, she had promised to remove poverty and the same promise was made by (former PM) and the Manmohan Singh government under the leadership pf

"But they failed to do so...Now, has been promising to eliminate poverty. Tell me whether the has kept its promise," he asked the gathering.

Although was earlier scheduled to address these rallies, his visit was cancelled and Gadkari was deputed in his place.

Polling in and Ratlam-Jhabua seats will take place on May 19.

The BJP has fielded GS Damor from Ratlam Jhabua seat against sitting Congress

In Dhar, the saffron party has fielded Chhatar Singh Darbar against of Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)