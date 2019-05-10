Cash seized from BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh's car: Police

With two days left for constituency to go to polls, the police has seized Rs 1.13 cash from the vehicle of BJP candidate late Thursday night, a senior said Friday.

The car in which the former IPS was travelling was intercepted at in Pingla area in district at around 11 PM on Thursday, he said.

"Cash amounting to Rs 1,13,815 was seized from Ghosh's vehicle. We had information that Ghosh was carrying the cash. There were also other people in her vehicle. She could not explain why she was carrying the money. We are looking into the matter," the told

Ghosh was detained for almost three hours by the district police and questioned in connection with the seizure.

"She was allowed to leave at around 2.45 AM after her questioning," the officer said.

leaders in the area alleged that Ghosh was carrying the money for "influencing voters".

Ghosh, however, denied the allegations and claimed that the amount was for her personal expenses.

"I was carrying only Rs 50,000 on me. I had my convenor and in my car. My convenor had around Rs 49,000 with him and the was carrying Rs 13,000. I have a detailing the date and the branch from which the amount was withdrawn," Ghosh told

"The money was for meeting my personal expenses and not what the TMC is alleging. And the amount I had in my bag did not violate any norm of the Election Commission's model code of conduct," Ghosh said.

The EC was yet to receive any complaint in this connection.

"We have not received any complaint so far. We have asked our officials to look into the matter," a senior official of the CEO's office here said.

Ghosh is contesting from Lok Sabha seat, where she is pitted against Bengali film star and candidate Deepak Adhikary, popularly known as Dev.

