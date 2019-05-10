BJP is frustrated, staring at defeat: Mayawati responds to 'casteist' jibe

-
ALSO READ
Highlights: Modi at BJP meet; Rahul in Dubai; SP, BSP dump Congress in UP
Alliance with BSP and RLD final; seat-sharing no problem, says Akhilesh
We don't need Mayawati, she should work on her alliance with SP: Congress
Is BJP so afraid of SP-BSP pact: Mayawati after Akhilesh's airport claim
BSP slams BJP lawmaker over 'Mayawati is neither a woman nor a man' remark
-
BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday described Prime minister Narendra Modi's remark terming the SP-BSP alliance "casteist", as "laughable" and "immature".
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the language used by the BJP showed it has realised "definite loss in polls" and is "frustrated" and is making baseless and absurd allegations.
The BJP, she asserted, will not come to power again and Modi's dream of becoming the PM again will not be fulfilled.
In a tweet, Mayawati said the allegation that "calling our alliance casteist is not only laughable but immature also. Narendra Modi, who is not backward by birth has not faced the pain of casteism. Such a remark about the alliance should have been avoided, as it is not correct".
ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Elections LIVE
"Modi indulged in casteism by describing himself 'zabardasti ka pichhda' (backward). Had he been backward by birth, the RSS would not have let him become the PM. What RSS has done to leaders like Kalyan Singh is known to all," she said.
Instead of levelling allegations against the alliance, Mayawati said, "Modi should have looked at Gujarat where, I have come to know, Dalits cannot lead an honourable life. A Dalit man was not allowed to ride a horse during his wedding."
"Atrocities are committed on Dalits in Gujarat," she further charged.
At a recent rally in Uttar Pradesh, Modi had accused the BJP and SP of indulging in caste politics.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU