Catholic leaders in Texas name 286 accused of abusing minors

Catholic leaders in on Thursday identified 286 priests and others accused of sexually abusing children, a number that represents one of the largest collections of names to be released since an explosive grand report last year in

Fourteen dioceses in named those credibly accused of abuse.

The only diocese not to provide names, Fort Worth, did so more than a decade ago and then provided an updated accounting in October.

There are only a handful of states where every diocese has released names and most of them have only one or two Catholic districts.

Arkansas, for instance, is covered by the Diocese of Little Rock, which in September provided a preliminary list of 12 former priests, deacons and others.

has two districts: The Archdiocese of City is scheduled to publicly identify accused priests on February 28 and the Diocese of previously named two former priests accused of predatory behaviour.

The move by church leaders follows a shocking report in August detailing seven decades of child sexual abuse by more than 300 predator priests.

Furthermore, the reported last month that at least 500 Catholic clergy in that state had sexually abused children.

In the months after that report, about 50 dioceses and religious provinces have released the names of nearly 1,250 priests and others accused of abuse.

Approximately 60 per cent of them have died.

About 30 other dioceses are investigating or have promised to release names of credibly accused priests in the coming months.

In Texas, the Diocese of and some others relied on retired police and federal investigators to review church files and other material to substantiate claims of abuse.

It's not clear whether any of the names released Thursday could result in local prosecutors bringing criminal charges.

The majority of those identified have since died.

Some investigations dated back to 1950 while other reviews, as in the case of the Diocese of Lubbock, only went to 1983 because that's when that diocese was established.

"Our office stands ready to assist local enforcement and any district attorney's office that asks for our help in dismantling this form of evil and removing the threat of those who threaten Texas children," said Marc Rylander, attorney general's office.

"To date, we have not received any such requests, but we are ready to provide assistance to local prosecutors in accordance with state and original criminal jurisdiction."



The of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo, also is Conference of Catholic Bishops and is expected to attend a February summit called by Pope to sensitise church leaders around the globe to the pain of victims, instruct them how to investigate cases and develop general protocols for church hierarchy to use.

DiNardo said in a statement Thursday that, "The Bishops of Texas have decided to release the names of these priests at this time because it is right and just and to offer healing and hope to those who have suffered.

On behalf of all who have failed in this regard, I offer my sincerest apology. Our church has been lacerated by this wound and we must take action to heal it."



In a statement released with the report of the archdiocese, which had the longest list of names among Texas dioceses with 56 dating to 1940, said the abuse allegations and the mishandling of some by bishops "are tearing the church apart Although the release of the report "brings tension and pain," the said he was "filled with serenity and peace" by the disclosures.

Victim advocates and those who have been tracking clergy abuse for decades have said the church has a bad record of policing itself and enforcement investigations into church records of allegations are the only way to ensure real transparency.

They argue that there is no uniform definition of credibly accused priests and dioceses use different standards when deciding what names to release.

For example, the archdiocese examined decades of allegations made against clergy and religious order priests dating back decades.

The Diocese of Laredo released no names after its said staff had examined its records back to 2000 when the diocese was created shortly before new stricter standards for handling abuse allegations were instituted across the church and found no credible allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)