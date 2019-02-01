CIGNEX Datamatics Partners With Automation Anywhere to Strengthen Their Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Capabilities

/ -- and enter into a partnership to strengthen their industry-based consulting capabilities for flexible and scalable delivery of



CIGNEX Datamatics, leading provider of open source, cloud and solutions and services announced today that it has partnered with Automation Anywhere, the global in Cognitive and Digital Workforce Platform. The partnership will focus on delivering automation consulting and implementation services across and

Organizations today are looking to implement smarter processes across multiple units to increase collaboration and productivity. By partnering with Automation Anywhere, aims to further strengthen their track record of successful delivery by automating front and back offices tasks or processes, thus enabling organizations to save time and cost.

Harish Ramachandran, CEO, CIGNEX Datamatics, said, "We have worked across industries helping our customers achieve digital transformation through diverse applications. Automating these applications through cutting-edge platforms like is the logical next course for us. We look forward to working with to deliver superior customer experience & operational efficiency to our customers."



had invested in since 2016 and built a (CoE) of over 30 RPA professionals to solve customer challenges from process identification, architecture design to workflow orchestrations.

"Enterprise adoption of automation is growing at a rapid pace. With the addition of CIGNEX Datamatics to our ecosystem, our aim is to leverage their expertise to help more customers automate processes and enable human workers to focus on activities that truly require human ingenuity," said Anubhav Saxena, Executive Vice President, Partnerships, Strategy and Operations, Automation Anywhere.

For more information on CIGNEX Datamatics, please visit CIGNEX Website. More information on Automation Anywhere can be found here.

About CIGNEX Datamatics



CIGNEX Datamatics, a subsidiary of is a Michigan-based global consulting company offering solutions, services and platforms in Open Source, Cloud and Automation. Since 2000, CIGNEX Datamatics has been delivering enterprise class solutions using leading platforms and tools that integrate to achieve unparalleled results. Find out more at

About Automation Anywhere



Automation Anywhere is the in (RPA), the platform on which more organizations build world-class Intelligent Digital Workforces. Automation Anywhere's enterprise-grade platform uses that work side by side with people to do much of the repetitive work in many industries. It combines sophisticated RPA, AI and Over 1,400 organizations use this AI-enabled solution to manage and scale business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs. Automation Anywhere provides to leading financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, telecom and logistics companies globally. For additional information, visit

