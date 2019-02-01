Poland exported 5,500 pounds of meat from sick cows to EU

Thousands of pounds of from sick cows who were slaughtered illegally in were exported to 10 other countries, the country's top said on Thursday.

Pawel Niemczuk said about 2,500 kilograms of the was exported to Finland, Hungary, Estonia, Romania, Sweden, France, Spain, Lithuania, and

from sick cows also went to 20 in but has since been recalled, he said.

The announcement follows the recent airing of an undercover report by that documented sick cows being slaughtered in violation of the law in the northeastern Polish town of

No veterinarians were present for the slaughter although the meat was marked as having followed that required legal procedure.

of Sweden's said small quantities of the meat had been sold to four companies in Sweden, and called it "a serious violation of and totally unacceptable."



The agency said authorities in EU countries to which the meat was exported were alerted.

Officials in said some 250 kilograms of Polish meat suspected to be from sick cows ended up in the country. officials were investigating whether any of that meat has been sold in local stores.

Meanwhile, got about 350 kilograms of the meat but none ended up in stores, officials there said.

The Polish veterinary inspectorate stripped the slaughterhouse of permission to operate earlier this week.

