Cauvery authority asks Karnataka to release 9.19 tmc of water to Tamil Nadu

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu urges CWMA to withdraw DPR nod to Karnataka on Mekedatu
TN condemns Centre's permission for DPR for Mekedatu dam
Dam at Mekedatu will affect farmers in Puducherry: CM
Karnataka seeks amicable solution to Cauvery water row, writes to TN CM
Mekedatu issue: Pondy assembly to hold special session on
-
The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Tuesday asked Karnataka to release 9.19 thousand million cubic (TMC) water to the lower riparian states for June.
The decision to release the water was taken by the CWMA which was attended by the representatives of the Centre and the riparian states -- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Puducherry.
"The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has taken a decision for the release of 9.19 TMC of water by Karantaka at the Biligundlu site for June this year," S Masood Husain, the chairman of the CWMA.
Several parts of Tamil Nadu are grappling with acute water shortage. The Centre had last week also issued a drought advisory to the state in the backdrop of depleting water levels in its reservoirs.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU