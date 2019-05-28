Cauvery authority asks Karnataka to release 9.19 tmc of water to Tamil Nadu

The (CWMA) on Tuesday asked to release 9.19 thousand million cubic (TMC) water to the lower riparian states for June.

The decision to release the water was taken by the CWMA which was attended by the representatives of the Centre and the riparian states -- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.

"The (CWMA) has taken a decision for the release of 9.19 of water by Karantaka at the Biligundlu site for June this year," S Masood Husain, the of the CWMA.

Several parts of are grappling with acute water shortage. The Centre had last week also issued a drought advisory to the state in the backdrop of depleting water levels in its reservoirs.

