/ -- IMC (Intuit Management Consultancy LLP), a leading cross-border advisory firm, is happy to announce its partnership with Kallath and to facilitate cross-border investment in to and from

The team of W.L.L. is headed by Adv. who is the of W.L.L. He has over 30 years' experience in the legal field. He is a Member of the of Maharashtra, Mumbai, He is a former visiting faculty in law at Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) and (Training Division), He is also a Fellow of the of

"This partnership will facilitate investments and ease business operations by providing access to the right expertise and advice across the U.A.E. and Bahrain economies," said Piyush Bhandari, of IMC.

The UAE will be the fastest growing economy in the GCC region this year, driven by non- sector. UAE is projected to grow 3.1 per cent in 2019. had predicted 3.7 per cent growth for the UAE for 2019 in its October forecast. In 2018, prices enabled temporary improvements in the external and fiscal positions of the GCC

and play a dominant role in Bahrain's economy with oil comprising 85% of Bahraini budget revenues. Bahrain's economic freedom score is 66.4 making its economy the 54th freest in the 2019 Index. Its legal system adequately protects and facilitates acquisition and disposition of property rights. Bahrain imposes no taxes on personal income. The companies, except those in the oil sector, are not subject to Income Tax.

About IMC (Intuit Management Consultancy):



IMC (part of CPAAI Network), focusing on AMEA (Asia, and Africa) markets, offers various such as corporate advisory services, mergers and acquisitions, international tax, global mobility services, corporate finance, investment consultation, and support in business operations and outsourcing solutions. IMC has six offices across Dubai, Muscat, Dammam, Chennai, and Office is located at M02 NBQ Building, Waleed Road, Bur Dubai, P.O. Box 115887, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Phone: +971-4-3709963, E-Mail:



For more information, visit: https://intuitconsultancy.com/ae/About W.L.L.:It was established in Manama, Bahrain about 12 years ago. The services offered include company formation, corporate secretarial services, corporate advisory services, drafting and reviewing of all contracts including joint ventures, partnership, franchise, management and employment agreements. It also offers quality legal advice and documentation for corporates, owners, partners and shareholders.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)