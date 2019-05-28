Leopard kills woman in Gujarat

A 52-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard at Kankchiyala village in district of Gujarat, a said Tuesday.

The body of the woman, identified as Shardaben Vavaiya, was found from near her house by villagers Tuesday morning, a said.

The incident occurred Monday night when Vavaiya was sleeping alone inside her house, he said, adding that the leopard entered the house and dragged her out by her throat.

The big cat escaped after leaving Vavaiya's body near her house, he said.

"As per primary information, the body of a 52-year-old woman was found in Kankchiyala village in Visavadar range of division. She was killed in a leopard attack," said Chief of Forests (CCF), wildlife division, D T Vasavada.

He said that forest department staff rushed to the spot and set up a cage to trap the feline.

This is the third such incident in the region in the last two months.

A woman and a girl were killed by leopards in two villages in the same taluka (Visavadar) last month.

