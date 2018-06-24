CB-CID sleuths in Tuticorin to probe violence, police firing

Police personnel tackles as protestors demanding the closure of Vedanta's Sterlite Copper unit, gather in a street in Tuticorin | File Photo: PTI

A team of CB-CID officials on Saturday arrived here to conduct an on-the-spot probe, inspection and assessment of the areas where the anti-Sterlite protesters 'resorted to violence,' leading to police firing that claimed 13 lives on May 22 and 23.

The officials inspected the collectorate where government vehicles were torched, and the Sterlite quarters, where two-wheelers were set ablaze, police said.

In addition, the sleuths visited the godown of the Food Corporation of India, Anna Nagar, Terespuram, V V D signal, Pani church etc and collected material evidence from the places, they said.

Some cartridges used by the police and live bullets were seized at the spot where the firing took place, the police said.

CB-CID of Police, Praveen Kumar Abhihnav, who is camping here, said more than 100 people were injured in the violence and subsequent police firing.

Five cases have been registered.

Each case was being investigated by an in the rank of DSP, and 20 inspectors were deputed for the probe, he said.

The government had last month ordered a CB-CID probe into the violence during the anti- in Tuticorin and police firing that left 13 dead.

Thirteen people were killed in police firing on May 22 and 23 after protests by residents demanding closure of the copper plant over pollution concerns turned violent, in the port city.

