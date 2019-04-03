CBI carries out surprise check at industrialist Hari S Bhartia's residence

Hari S Bhartia is the founder and co-chairman of Jubilant Bhartia Group

The CBI, along with vigilance officers of various agencies, carried out a surprise check at the residence of noted industrialist for alleged illegal construction, officials said Wednesday.

The joint surprise check was conducted by the CBI, along with enforcement and vigilance officers of (NDMC) and (CPWD), the officials said.

A joint surprise check is merely a verification exercise to ascertain whether any allegation deserves an investigation or not.

Bhartia, who is founder and of Jubilant Bhartia Group, lives in the tony neighbourhood of in the heart of the capital. He is a former of industry body CII.