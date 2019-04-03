CBI carries out surprise check at industrialist Hari S Bhartia's residence

JUST IN
Centre opposes EC's stand in SC on electoral bonds; justifies issuing them
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hari S Bhatia
Hari S Bhartia is the founder and co-chairman of Jubilant Bhartia Group

The CBI, along with vigilance officers of various agencies, carried out a surprise check at the residence of noted industrialist Hari S Bhartia for alleged illegal construction, officials said Wednesday.

The joint surprise check was conducted by the CBI, along with enforcement and vigilance officers of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the officials said.

A joint surprise check is merely a verification exercise to ascertain whether any allegation deserves an investigation or not.

Bhartia, who is founder and co-chairman of Jubilant Bhartia Group, lives in the tony neighbourhood of Amrita Shergil Marg in the heart of the national capital. He is a former president of industry body CII.
