CBI registers preliminary enquiry over 'scam' in procurement of buses

The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry over allegations of alleged corruption in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi government, officials said on Sunday.
The enquiry was registered on a reference of the Union Home Ministry, they said.
The Delhi government had refuted the "allegations" of corruption in bus procurement and accused the BJP-led central government of "harassing" it by using the CBI.
The matter of "corruption" in annual maintenance contract (AMC) of the bus procurement by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was raised by the BJP in Delhi Assembly in March this year.
A three-member committee formed by former Lt governor Anil Baijal in June had found procedural "flaws" in the AMC and recommended scrapping it.
The LG had referred the matter to the MHA in for its consideration, the officials said.
A preliminary enquiry is the first step in ascertaining allegations in a complaint if they prima facie indicate a crime deserving an FIR, they said.
First Published: Sun, August 21 2022. 23:42 IST