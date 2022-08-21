JUST IN
Coast not clear for Vizhinjam seaport as fishermen won't bite bait
China ignored border pact, Galwan valley clash cast a shadow on ties: EAM
Must inform voters about financial implications of freebies: Ashima Goyal
Defence PSU GRSE making 7 vessels for foreign countries: Official
Kejriwal kingpin of excise policy scam, handcuffs getting close to him: BJP
Lumpy skin disease spreads to over 8 states/UTs; 7,300 animals dead
'How can country progress? Game of CBI, ED': Kejriwal on LOC to Sisodia
Islamic foundation to raise funds for construction of mosque in Ayodhya
Excise liquor scam: CBI issues look out circular against Sisodia, 13 others
Himachal landslides: CM directs top officials to expedite rescue operations
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Rakesh Tikait detained by police, returns without participating in protest
Business Standard

CBI registers preliminary enquiry over 'scam' in procurement of buses

The enquiry was registered on a reference of the Union Home Ministry

Topics
CBI | Home Ministry | Delhi government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19
A preliminary enquiry is the first step in ascertaining allegations in a complaint if they prima facie indicate a crime deserving an FIR.

The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry over allegations of alleged corruption in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi government, officials said on Sunday.

The enquiry was registered on a reference of the Union Home Ministry, they said.

The Delhi government had refuted the "allegations" of corruption in bus procurement and accused the BJP-led central government of "harassing" it by using the CBI.

The matter of "corruption" in annual maintenance contract (AMC) of the bus procurement by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was raised by the BJP in Delhi Assembly in March this year.

A three-member committee formed by former Lt governor Anil Baijal in June had found procedural "flaws" in the AMC and recommended scrapping it.

The LG had referred the matter to the MHA in for its consideration, the officials said.

A preliminary enquiry is the first step in ascertaining allegations in a complaint if they prima facie indicate a crime deserving an FIR, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on CBI

First Published: Sun, August 21 2022. 23:42 IST

`
.