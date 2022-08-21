Kejriwal kingpin of excise policy scam, handcuffs getting close to him: BJP

The BJP on Sunday alleged Delhi Chief Minister is the "kingpin" of the excise policy "scam" and said handcuffs are getting close to him as nodes of corruption are being unravelled.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged Kejriwal was busy indulging in corruption when Covid-affected people needed his help.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, who also addressed the press conference, said, "Delhi's excise policy has proved to be a corrupt one. is the kingpin of this entire scam."



Bhatia said when it was time to help Covid-affected people, Kejriwal was busy indulging in corruption by signing the excise policy.

"Roots of the excise policy 'scam' lead to the doorstep of corrupt Kejriwal. No one is above law and no corrupt person will be spared," he said.

On the AAP's claim that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be a direct fight between Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP spokesperson said everyone knows what happened in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa polls.

The public will give the AAP a reply, he said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday raided 31 locations, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence, in connection with the irregularities in the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

