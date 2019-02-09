CBI grilling of Rajeev Kumar likely to continue till 9 pm

The questioning of in connection with the Saradha scam by a team in is likely to continue till 9 pm, a of the agency said on Saturday.

The marathon questioning began at 11 am this morning at the highly secured office at in as per the directions of the Supreme Court, the said.

Kumar was the (SIT) formed by West Bengal Minister to probe the case before it was handed over to the by the apex court.

Three senior CBI sleuths reached from on Friday for the questioning.

The had on Tuesday directed the to appear before the CBI and "faithfully" cooperate in the investigation of cases arising out of the Saradha scam.

It chose Shillong as the neutral meeting place "to avoid all unnecessary controversy", while making it clear that Kumar will not be arrested.

On February 3, a team of CBI officials had gone to Kumar's residence in Kolkata to question him, but their attempt was thwarted by the police, following which Banerjee had staged a three-day sit-in.

The central investigating agency had said that its officials had wanted to question Kumar to plug the holes in the Saradha scam probe as he was allegedly in possession of certain key documents as a member of the SIT.

