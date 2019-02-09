JUST IN
Elephant calf falls into trench, rescued

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

: An elephant calf fell into a trench in the Mettupalayam Forest Range on the outskirts of the city and was rescued, forest officials said Saturday.

Hearing the trumpeting, the officials went to the spot, pulled the one-year-old elephant out of the trench and re-united the animal with its herd after a three-hour-long rescue effort.

The calf was moving with the herd when it fell into the pit and couldn't come out while the rest of the herd managed to, the officials said.

The trench was created on the fringes of a farmland bordering the forest area, they said.

First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 18:55 IST

