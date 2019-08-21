CBI issues circular against Chidambaram to prevent him from leaving country

-
-
The CBI has issued a Look Out Circular against former finance minister P Chidambaram to prevent him from leaving the country, officials said on Wednesday.
The agency has alerted all the airports to prevent Chidambaram from boarding a flight, they said, adding the circular was issued recently.
The ED has also issued a fresh lookout circular against him in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.
