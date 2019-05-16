End of road for Bofors case? CBI withdraws application for further probe

JUST IN
1 jawan killed, 3 terrorists gunned down in encounter in Kashmir's Pulwama
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CBI Thursday withdrew its application from Delhi court seeking permission to further probe the politically sensitive, Rs 64-crore Bofors payoff case.

The agency told Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Navin Kumar Kashyap that it wants to withdraw the application filed on February 1, 2018.

CBI had moved the trial court seeking permission for further probe in the matter saying it had come across fresh material and evidence.

The agency on Thursday submitted before the court that decision on further course of action will be taken by it and at present they want to withdraw the application.

The court on December 4, 2018 had questioned as to why the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) required its permission to further probe the matter.
First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 13:31 IST

