JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

V G Siddhartha disappearance: Friends, peers and family in a state of shock
Business Standard

Investigation into Unnao rape survivor's road accident handed over to CBI

The Uttar Pradesh police yesterday filed a murder case against Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident after the rape survivor's family filed a complaint, alleging 'conspiracy'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation
An outside view of CBI headquarters, in New Delhi, on Wednesday Photo: PTI

The Centre on Tuesday handed over to the CBI probe into a road accident in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and her two aunts killed, officials said.

An order from the Department of Personnel and Training accessed by the PTI said the case is being handed over to the agency to probe "abetment and conspiracies" into the accident.

The 19-year-old woman had accused BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her.

The rape case is being probed by the CBI, they said.

On Sunday, the woman, her family and lawyer were travelling in a car was hit by an overspeeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing two members and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday filed a murder case against Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident after the rape survivor's family filed a complaint, alleging "conspiracy".

Sengar, a four-time MLA from UP's Bangermau, was arrested last year in April.
First Published: Tue, July 30 2019. 22:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU