Rajiv Kumar appointed Finance Secretary after Subhash Garg's exit

The designation of Kumar as the Finance Secretary comes in the backdrop of transfer of Subhash Chandra Garg as the power secretary

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

DFS Secretary Rajiv Kumar
Rajiv Kumar. File photo.

Rajiv Kumar, currently serving as Financial Services Secretary, was on Tuesday designated as the new Finance Secretary.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the designation of Kumar as the new Finance Secretary, according to an official order.

Kumar is a 1984 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre.

The designation of Kumar as the Finance Secretary comes in the backdrop of transfer of Subhash Chandra Garg as the power secretary.

Garg has already sought voluntary retirement from service.
First Published: Tue, July 30 2019. 20:06 IST

