Rajiv Kumar appointed Finance Secretary after Subhash Garg's exit

-
ALSO READ
Ensuring inter-mediation by banks in clean manner a challenge: Rajiv Kumar
Ajay Kumar Bhalla to be next union home secretary, to succeed Rajiv Gauba
Labour code to bring distinct liberalisation: Niti Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar
Boosting private investment to be NITI's focus: Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar
Congress moves EC against PM Modi for remark against Rajiv Gandhi
-
Rajiv Kumar, currently serving as Financial Services Secretary, was on Tuesday designated as the new Finance Secretary.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the designation of Kumar as the new Finance Secretary, according to an official order.
Kumar is a 1984 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre.
The designation of Kumar as the Finance Secretary comes in the backdrop of transfer of Subhash Chandra Garg as the power secretary.
Garg has already sought voluntary retirement from service.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU