A in agriculture and horticulture with Israeli help is likely to come up in of district, six years after the idea was first conceived, a official said Tuesday.

State industries and horticulture secretary said the centre will come up by end-2019, but did not give further details.

Chakravorty was addressing a seminar on food processing organised by the here.

In 2013, an Israeli had first expressed interest to set up a in the state. was then involved in preparing action plans in 11 states in based on an agriculture cooperation agreement in 2006.

As of now, more than two dozen centres of excellence have come in the country with Israeli cooperation.

When the original plan was submitted for the West Bengal centre, it talked of focusing on potato cultivation. The centre would have also adopted Israeli technology in horticulture mechanisation, protected cultivation, nursery, micro-irrigation, and

All these technological interventions were aimed at increasing the farmers' income in the state.

Chakravorty said wants to create three packaging houses in each district under the public-private partnership mode.

The Razzak Molla said that adopting participatory farming model is the only way for investors to get large tracts of contiguous land in the state.

Participatory farming is a for allowing private investors to tie up with the farmers for contract farming. The main difference is that the state government is also a party to such agreements along with participatory farmers' organisations to ensure transparency.

Officials said there is demand for fruit pulp from multinational companies and large brands and investors should look into this area seriously.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)