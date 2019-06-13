Centre releases Rs 57 lakh as GST refund for langars: Union min Harsimrat Kaur

said on Thursday that the Centre has released Rs 57 lakh as refund on the GST charged on raw materials used to prepare at 'langars' in gurdwaras, including the

The three-time thanked Prime for fulfilling the promise made to the Sikh community by initiating the process of refunding the (GST) imposed on religious institutions.

In a statement issued here, she said the has released Rs 57 lakh GST refund to the GST authority in which is to be forwarded to the Shiromani Parbandhak Committee, which manages Sikh shrines.

"This is the first installment of GST refund and henceforth this refund will be issued quarterly to the SGPC. I thank the prime for the respect shown to Sikh sentiments by resolving this issue to the satisfaction of the Sikh community," the minister said.

The previous NDA government had decided to waive the GST on items used in preparing at 'langars' (community kitchen) by providing financial assistance under the 'Seva Bhoj Yojna'.

Under the scheme, it was decided to reimburse both the central GST and the IGST (Integrated Goods and Service Tax) imposed on gurdwaras as well as other religious institutions hosting 'langars'.

The had earlier urged the to waive the GST on ingredients used to prepare 'langars'.

She had said that the ran the world's largest community kitchen offering free meals throughout the year to lakhs of people, the donation for which was received from the offerings of devotees.

