Ramchandra Sahis joins Raghubar Das government

Ajsu party MLA Ramchandra Sahis Thursday took oath as a minister in the Raghubar Das government.
Governor Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to the 45-year-old Sahis at Raj Bhavan here.
Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Urban Development Minister C P Singh, Ranchi Lok Sabha member Sanjay Seth, Ajsu party president Sudesh Mahto were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.
Sahis, who represents Jugsalai seat in the Jharkhand Assembly, replaced Ajsu party leader Chandraprakash Choudhary, who resigned from the state Cabinet after being elected as a Lok Sabha member from Giridih.
