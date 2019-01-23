Cabinet approves creation of the National Bench of the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT)

is of second appeal in GST laws and the first common of between Centre and States

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Narendra Modi, has approved the creation of National Bench of the (GSTAT). The National Bench of the shall be situated at shall be presided over by the and shall consist of one Technical Member (Centre) and one Technical Member (State).

The creation of the National Bench of the would amount to one time expenditure of Rs 92.50 lakh while the recurring expenditure would be Rs 6.86 crore per annum.

is the of second appeal in GST laws and the first common forum of between Centre and States. The appeals against the orders in first appeals issued by the Appellate Authorities under the Central and State GST Acts lie before the GST Appellate Tribunal, which is common under the Central as well as State GST Acts. Being a common forum, will ensure that there is uniformity in redressal of disputes arising under GST, and therefore, in implementation of GST across the country.

Chapter XVIII of the CGST Act provides for the Appeal and Review Mechanism for under the GST Regime. Section 109 of this Chapter under CGST Act empowers the to constitute, on the recommendation of Council, by notification, with effect from such date as may be specified therein, an Appellate Tribunal known as the Appellate Tribunal for hearing appeals against the orders passed by the or the

