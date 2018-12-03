Centre to expand Bhubaneswar Airport at an investment of Rs 9.3 billion

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Biju Patnaik International Airport (Photo: Wikipedia)
The central government on Monday announced the expansion of the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIAP) in Bhubaneswar at an investment of Rs 9.3 billion.

Rajiv Narayan Choubey, Union Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation made the announcement after a meeting with Odisha Chief Secretary A P Padhi.

Choubey said the third terminal of the BPIAP will come up soon and the Centre has decided to start work on the project from July next year.

Following the expansion, the passenger handling capacity of BPIAP will increase from 3.5 million passengers to 8 million passengers.

Replying a question, Joint Secretary of Civil Aviation Usha Padhee said the Centre has also been taking steps to resume flight services from the newly-constructed Veer Surendra Sai Airport at Jharsuguda.

She said the ministry has floated a tender in this regard and services will begin by January next year.

The Jharsuguda Airport was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 22.

Airport sources said while terminal-III will be constructed for the purpose of domestic air passengers, terminals I and II will be dedicated for international flights.
First Published: Mon, December 03 2018. 21:00 IST

