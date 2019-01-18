Chahal grabs six as India bowl out Australia for 230

Indian leg spinner grabbed his first opportunity in the series with both hands, taking a career-best 6 for 42 to decimate for a paltry 230 in the third and final ODI here on Friday.

At the iconic Ground, Chahal matched Ajit Agarkar's 6-42 during 2004 tri-series to record the joint best-ever ODI figures on Australian soil.

In doing so, he also improved on his previous best of 5-22 against at Centurion in January 2018.

For Australia, (58) scored a fighting half-century and took them to a respectable total after they were reduced to 161-6 at one stage.

This was after won the toss and opted to field on a rainy day in

Chahal, who replaced Mohammed Siraj, made life difficult for the Australian batsmen with deceptive flight and varying the pace of his deliveries.

Play was delayed by ten minutes because of rain and, after the first two balls in the Australian innings there was a further 20-minute delay before weather improved.

The hosts faltered under cloudy skies though as Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2-28) and (2-47) bowled excellent opening spells.

(5) was out cheaply again, caught at second slip off Kumar in the third over. He also accounted for (14) for a third successive time in the series, trapping him leg before in the ninth over, immediately after his previous delivery had been declared a dead ball for from behind the umpire.

only managed 30-2 in the first 10 overs, and used the tactical ploy of Shankar (0-23) and Jadhav (0-35) together over the next passage of play The duo was economical even if they didn't get any wickets.

But this allowed (39) and (34) to get set, and they put on 73 runs off 85 balls for the third wicket taking to 100-2 in the 24th over. Chahal then came on to bowl and changed the course of this innings within four balls.

First, Marsh was stumped attempting to play a wide delivery down leg side as Dhoni quickly removed the bails. Three balls later, Khawaja top edged a simple return catch to Chahal as Australia were reduced to 101-4.

then too a low diving catch in the 30th over as (10) failed to read Chahal's spin.

(26) hit five boundaries as he tried to counter attack, but Shami got rid off him, with Kumar putting in a great diving catch at fine leg to push India's advantage.

Australia lost four wickets for 61 runs in 13.4 overs during this passage of play, but Handscomb rescued them from total embarrassment with his third ODI half-century, coming off 57 balls.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)