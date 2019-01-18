Why did govt buy only 36 Rafale jets, asks Chidambaram

Senior P Chidambaram on Friday accused the government of compromising national security and asked why did it buy only 36 fighter jets instead of the 126 required by the

His comments come in the wake of fresh revelations on the deal in a media report which claimed that Narendra Modi's decision to buy 36 instead of the 126 asked for by the Indian pushed the price of each jet up by 41.42 per cent.

"In the light of new facts and revelations in THE HINDU, the question gains greater urgency: why did the government buy only 36 instead of 126 required by the ," Chidambaram asked in a tweet.

"The Government has compromised national security by denying to the Air Force the 7 squadrons (126 aircraft) that it desperately needs," he said.

also took to to demand answers from Modi on the increased cost of aircraft.

"The PM's unilateral decision to buy 36 Rafales resulted in a price escalation of 41.42% per jet. When will the answer?" he asked.

