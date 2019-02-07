Chana futures fall 1.11 pc on muted demand

Chana prices declined 1.11 per cent to Rs 4,271 per in futures trade Thursday after participants reduced their exposure amid subdued demand at the

Profit-booking at higher levels also weighed on the sentiment.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in March traded lower by Rs 47, or 1.11 per cent, at Rs 4,271 per with an open interest of 43,970 lots.

The rates for April also declined by Rs 46, or 1.01 per cent, to Rs 4,301 per with an open interest of 23,960 lots.

Marketmen said trimming of bets by traders due to easing demand in physical market against adequate stocks, mainly led to fall in chana prices at futures trade here.

