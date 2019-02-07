Gold sheds Rs 270, silver up by Rs 120

prices Thursday declined by Rs 270 to Rs 34,180 per 10 gram at the market in the national capital, according to All

Silver, however, gained Rs 120 to Rs 41,500 per kg on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders said, a weak trend overseas resulted in reduced buying by local jewellers which put pressure on the prices of the

Globally, traded lower at USD 1,303.94 an ounce, while silver was down at USD 15.63 an ounce in

In the national capital, of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purities fell by Rs 270 each to Rs 34,180 and Rs 34,030 per 10 gram, respectively.

However, sovereign gold held steady at Rs 26,100 per piece of eight gram.

Silver ready rose by Rs 120 to Rs 41,500 per kg, while weekly-based delivery gained Rs 77 to Rs 40,400 per kg.

On other hand, silver coins held flat at Rs 80,000 for buying and Rs 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

