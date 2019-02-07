Honda drives in special editions of Amaze, WR-V, Jazz

India (HCIL) Thursday launched special editions of its popular models Amaze, Jazz and WR-V in the country.

The new variants in all the three models will come with exterior differentiators along with added interior utility features, said in a statement.

Exclusive Edition is priced at Rs 7.86 lakh and Rs 8.96 lakh for petrol and diesel versions, respectively, while WR-V Exclusive Edition is tagged at Rs 9.34 lakh and Rs 10.47 lakh for the two trims.

Similarly, Honda Jazz Exclusive Edition with petrol CVT powertrain is priced at Rs 9.22 lakh. (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

Senior (Sales and Marketing) said: "We are confident that these special editions will be appreciated by our customers for the differentiated value they offer.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)