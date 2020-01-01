We keep ourselves away from politics, we follow govt directives: CDS Rawat

-
Newly- appointed Chief of the Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said the armed forces stay away from politics and work as per the directives of the government of the day, remarks that come amid allegations that the forces were being politicised.
Gen Rawat also said that his focus as CDS will be to integrate the efforts of the three services and to work as a team.
"We keep ourselves away from politics. We act according to the directives of the government of the day," he said.
Gen Rawat said his focus will be to ensure best and optimal use of resources allocated to the three services.
