Delhi continues to be in the grip of cold wave, minimum temp at 2.4 deg

The maximum temperature in the national capital will hover around 16 degrees Celsius.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi winter
A family stands by a road amid dense fog in New Delhi | PTI

Delhiites continued to remain in grip of cold wave on Wednesday as the minimum temperature settled at 2.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, officials said.

Twenty-nine trains were delayed for over 2-9 hours due to weather conditions, they said.

"The minimum temperature was recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal," a MeT official said, adding, the humidity was 97 per cent.

The air quality recorded at 9.38 am was 433 in the "severe" category.

According to the Meteorological department, the sky would be partly cloudy with some fog in the morning.

The maximum temperature in the national capital will hover around 16 degrees Celsius.
First Published: Wed, January 01 2020. 10:35 IST

