Charlie Barnett joins 'Arrow' final season cast

"Russian Doll" actor Charlie Barnett is the latest addition to the "Arrow"-verse.

The actor has boarded "Arrow" as a series regular and will play the role of John Diggle, Jr, son of David Ramsey character John Diggle/Spartan.

According to Variety, of his casting was announced at the show's last San Diego Comic-Con panel.

The CW series will end after season eight, which premieres in October.

Executive producer Marc Guggenheim revealed that Barnett's character has "a bit of an edge to him" and will don a costume that fans will find "very surprising".

"We wanna go out while people are still talking about the show and the show is still the show, we don't want to turn it into something less than just to keep going," Guggenheim said about the team's decision to end the series after season eight.

