Chavan asks Fadnavis to apologise for 'dog' barb at Opposition

Attacking Minister Devendra for terming political rivals as "dogs", Congress Monday alleged the former has "lost his mental balance" sensing the BJP's defeat in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

also asked to apologise to the people of the state over his remark.

had on Sunday said none of the opposition leaders, who have come together against the BJP, has a national stature.

is "the of jungle" while these leaders rule only in their own turfs, he had said at an event organised by the BJP's youth wing here.

"Modi attracts lakhs of people wherever he goes. Kutta-billi (dogs and cats) rule (only) their own areas. Modi is the of the jungle," Fadnavis had said.

Hitting back, said, "The minister is losing mental balance sensing defeat in the upcoming polls. The has lowered the level of public discourse by calling opponents dogs."



Asking Fadnavis to apologise, he said, "The people of never gave space to such thinking. The people will defeat the BJP in the upcoming polls," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)