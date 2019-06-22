Chawrasia lies 46th at BMW International Open

SSP Chawrasia traded three birdies with four bogeys for an one-over 73 that placed him Tied-46th at the end of the third round of the International Open.

Chawrasia is now two-under 214 with rounds of 73, 68 and 73.

Gaganjeet Bhullar, still savouring the joy of landing a hole in one to win a 194,000 euro Coupe, added three-over 75 and slipped to one-under 215 and was Tied-53rd after 54 holes.

Meanwhile, will enter the final round with a one shot lead. The Englishman carded a bogey free round of 66 to get to 13 under, but he had an elite pack chasing him.

The car was on offer to the to ace the 17th this week at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried and Bhullar holed his tee shot in the second round to get the keys.

He holed a six iron from 196 yards for the 16th hole-in-one of season.

There have been 30 previous editions of the International Open, of which 24 have been held at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried.

During that time there have been just two holes-in-one on the 17th hole, the first in 2001 from and the other from in 2010.

"This is my second hole-in-one in a professional tournament," said Bhullar. "Before starting this year, I discussed with my caddie one of my dreams, I said I need to make at least one hole-in-one and choose the right one. I'm glad we made that. It's a great moment. BMWs are some of my favourite cars and I'd love to drive that car."



England's and Austrian both carded rounds of 65 to sit one back, a shot clear of defending champion and South Africa's

