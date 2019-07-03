Chennai basketball player to play for Canadian university

Chennai's basketball player Sristhi Suren has been picked by University of Winnipeg Western in Canada on its women's roster for the 2019-2020 season.

The head coach of the Wesmen women's basketball team Tanya McKay announced the commitment of 19-year old Srishti, an India under-18 player.

She will enroll in Psychology and plans to minor in neuroscience. She will have five years of eligibility, said a press release.

The Chennai girl has represented the national team in the Under-16 Asian championship in 2015 when she averaged 7.0 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, and then at the under-18 event the next year, she averaged 2.5 and 4.5.

She had been recruited to play for NCAA Division I San Francisco for last season but was unable to pursue a roster spot because of commitments with the national team, the release added.

"We're getting a kid who's played FIBA international, has a lot of basketball under her belt and has travelled the world so she's not afraid to leave to play," McKay said.

"She comes here with five years of eligibility, so I think the timing is great for the program."



Srishti on her part, said she likes to play an up-tempo style and is comfortable shooting the ball from the perimeter. At 5-foot-11, she believes she can bring stretch-forward skills to the Wesmen as well as experience in the FIBA game.

"I feel my international experience has given me more confidence to face the court globally and taught me how important communication on and off court with my team is," she said.

"Playing internationally has also developed my friendship skills on and off the court, which I will help me have a good understanding with my teammates. I've been wanting to fly high in life and I think this is one step closer to my dreams of playing in one of the top basketball leagues in the future," she added.

