Chennai Spartans beat Black Hawks Hyderabad 4-1 in Pro Volleyball League

Naveen Raja Jacob was the star of the show as Chennai Spartans thrashed Black Hawks Hyderabad 4-1 for their first win at the Pro Volleyball League here Thursday.
Chennai beat Black Hawks 15-12, 15-12, 15-11, 15-10, 13-15 on the sixth day of the competition.
Naveen amassed 16 points (12 spikes and 4 serve points) and was adjudged the player of the match, while skipper Carson Clark led from the front with 12 points (11 spikes and 1 block) for Hyderabad.
Kochi Blue Spikers will take on Black Hawks Hyderabad on February 8.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU