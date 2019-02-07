JUST IN
Chennai Spartans beat Black Hawks Hyderabad 4-1 in Pro Volleyball League

Press Trust of India  |  Kochi 

Naveen Raja Jacob was the star of the show as Chennai Spartans thrashed Black Hawks Hyderabad 4-1 for their first win at the Pro Volleyball League here Thursday.

Chennai beat Black Hawks 15-12, 15-12, 15-11, 15-10, 13-15 on the sixth day of the competition.

Naveen amassed 16 points (12 spikes and 4 serve points) and was adjudged the player of the match, while skipper Carson Clark led from the front with 12 points (11 spikes and 1 block) for Hyderabad.

Kochi Blue Spikers will take on Black Hawks Hyderabad on February 8.

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 21:55 IST

