ITC Wills Lifestyle goes natural, to be called WLS

Apparel brand ITC Wills Lifestyle Thursday unveiled its new brand identity, WLS, as it makes a shift to 100 per cent natural and biodegradable materials.

will offer apparel that is 100 per cent natural, an said.

All garments will be made of cotton, linen, silk or woolen materials, and will be fully biodegradable, the company said in a statement.

Unveiling the new identity, said, "Evolved consumers understand the consequences of their actions - on themselves, their communities and the planet."



As global Indians demonstrate greater confidence and appreciation of the authenticity of Indian roots and heritage, they seek garments that reflect their identity, he added.

The company's entire product cycle has been reoriented to live up to its promise to consumers, that it is the only destination for crafted, all-natural and authentically designed stylish apparel that tells a unique story in the modern workplace, Gupta said.

The new brand logo, Tattva, represents the confluence of all the primary elements - earth, wind, fire, water and space, ITC Wills Lifestyle said.

The new identity will be reflected in the brand's over the first half of 2019, it added.

