Business Standard

Chhattisgarh: 3 persons killed in motorcycle accident

Press Trust of India  |  Raipur 

Three people, including a girl, were Sunday killed and another sustained grievous injuries when their motorcycle collided with an unidentified four- wheeler on the outskirts of Raipur, police said.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the day near Charoda bypass under Dharsinwa police station limits, an official said.

He identified the deceased as Akhilesh Yadav (21), Purendra Nirmalkar (20) and Mona Manikpuri (20), all residents of Dharsinwa.

"Two died on the spot while another succumbed to injuries in a nearby hospital. Nanda Manikpuri (18), who has sustained serius injuries, is admitted in Dr BR Ambedkar Hospital," he added.

First Published: Sun, June 09 2019. 20:05 IST

