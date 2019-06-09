Chhattisgarh: 3 persons killed in motorcycle accident

Three people, including a girl, were Sunday killed and another sustained grievous injuries when their motorcycle collided with an unidentified four- wheeler on the outskirts of Raipur, police said.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the day near Charoda bypass under station limits, an said.

He identified the deceased as Akhilesh Yadav (21), Purendra Nirmalkar (20) and (20), all residents of Dharsinwa.

"Two died on the spot while another succumbed to injuries in a nearby hospital. Manikpuri (18), who has sustained serius injuries, is admitted in Dr BR Ambedkar Hospital," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)