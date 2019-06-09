Scorching conditions prevail in UP

Scorching conditions prevailed in the state on Sunday with state capital recording a maximum of 43.1 Celsius, three degrees above normal, while the minimum hovered around 28.8

According to the meteorological department, the is most likely to remain dry over the state on Monday.

The Meteorological department warned that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated places over the state.

was the hottest city in the state, where the mercury touched 47.7 Celsius, seven degrees above the normal.

recorded a high of 45 degree Celsius, while in it was 45.1 degrees.

