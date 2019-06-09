Mumbai Mayor's Cup chess: Top seeds advance to 2nd round

Top seeds GM Iturrizaga Eduardo and GM Amonatov Farrukh had an easy outing as they breezed past Indians and in a first-round match of the12th Mayor's Cup International Tournament 2019 here Sunday.

GM Eduardochose a traditional approach and started the game with Anglo Indian English opening.

Rishabh, playing with black, made a mistake on the 22nd move by playing Rxd4 and Eduardo took full advantage of it and in 36 moves Rishabh was forced to resign from the game, a said.

In another match, defending champion GM Amonatov Farrukh started the game with a defensive Sicilian opening.

Tushar made a mistake in the 18th move by playing RC2 and Farrukh forced him out of the game in less than 30 moves.

The players in the open international section would be vying for the first prize of Rs 3 lakh from a total prize fund of Rs 14 lakh.

Results Round 1: GM Iturrizaga Eduardo (2637, VEN) bt Gokhale Rishabh Chandrashekhar (1967, IND) 1-0; AGM (1958, IND) lost to GM Amonatov Farrukh (2624, TJK) 0-1;Shrestha Suman (1801, NEP) drew with GM as (2399, SVK) 1/2-1/2; GM Fier Alexandr (2543, BRA) drew with Pattnayak Nilsu (1891, ORI) 1/2-1/2; Marcos Herrero Francisco (1895, ESP) lost to GM Paichadze Luka (2557, GEO) 0-1; GM Turov Maxim (2579, RUS) bt (1922, IND) 1 -0.

