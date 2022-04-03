Covid-19 pandemic: Chhattisgarh sees 5 cases, no death; active tally now 91

A health official takes swab sample of a person on a street for COVID-19 test (Photo: PTI)

Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported five COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,52,158, while the remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.15 per cent, he added.

The recovery count in Chhattisgarh rose to 11,38,033 after one person was discharged from hospital and 20 people completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 91 active cases, he said.

Durg and Bilaspur recorded two cases each, followed by one in Bijapur, among other districts. No new case was reported in 25 districts. As on Sunday, seven districts had no active case," the official said.

With 3,344 samples examined during the day, the number of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,75,24,140, he added.

Chhattisgarh's figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,158, new cases 5, 14,034, recovered 11,38,033, active cases 91, today tests 3,344, total tests 1,75,24,140.

