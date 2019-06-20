Chicken in veg food: Probing if House kitchen FSSAI compliant,

Taking serious note of chicken pieces found in a vegetarian dish in the Vidhan Bhavan's canteen, Devendra on Thursday said an inquiry was on to ascertain if the kitchen where the dish was prepared followed safety norms.

Speaking in the state Assembly when the issue was raised by member Ajit Pawar, said strict instructions would be given to the canteen staff to ensure that such an incident does not happen again.

On Wednesday, a ordered 'matki usal' (a vegetarian Maharashtrian dish) in the canteen and found chicken pieces in it.

After Pawar raised the issue, member Vijay Waddetiwar also told the thatcow dung was recently found in the served to a patient at the in Nagpur.

To this, said, "This is a serious issue and the guilty (in the hospital incident) will be suspended."



He said instructions will also be given to check if the kitchen in the Vidhan Bhavan premises was adhering to guidelines of the Safety and (FSSAI).

The Centre has enacted a new Act, Fadnavis said, adding that his government will ensure its compliance in the state.

