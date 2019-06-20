Rahul says party, not him, will decide on his successor

As speculation continues on his next steps, on Thursday said his party will decide on who his successor will be and not him.

He is not the person to take a decision on his successor, Gandhi told reporters when asked who will succeed him as

Gandhi is adamant on stepping down as party following the debacle in the elections, but the CWC, the highest decision making body of the Congress, has rejected his offer to resign and asked him to restructure the party at all levels.

The also maintained that there was "theft" in the fighter jet deal.

Gandhi was responding to a question about finding a mention in President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament.

"I maintain my stand that there has been theft in the jet deal," he told reporters outside Parliament.

He has been maintaining that there has been corruption in the Rafale deal and that there should be a thorough probe into the deal



The Congress has already petitioned the CVC for a probe into alleged corruption in the fighter jet deal.

The government has denied any corruption, wrongdoing or favouritism in the deal.

