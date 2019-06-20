Crew member stabbed on UK set of Anne Hathaway's 'The Witches'

A crew member was rushed to a hospital after he was stabbed at the UK set of Anne Hathway's upcoming film "The Witches".

According to the Hertfordshire Mercury, the police said the crew member was severely stabbed by another man, who has been taken into custody.

"Police were called at around 12.35pm today to reports of an incident at Warner Brothers Studios in Leavesden. One man sustained a neck injury and was taken to hospital by ambulance," a for said.

"A second man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and is currently in police custody. It is believed the men are known to each other. Enquiries are continuing at this time to establish the circumstances around what happened," she added.

"The Witches", being directed by Robert Zemeckis, is an adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic book of the same name.

The project is produced by Oscar-winning directors -- and

The book follows a boy who stumbles upon a coven of child-hating witches he must stop, even though he has been turned into a mouse.

Hathaway, 36, is palying the role of Grand Witch in the film, which also feature Chris Rock, Stanley Tucci, and

The book was previously adapted by the into a 1990 film, starring as Grand Witch.

