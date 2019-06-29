Child marriage prevented in Jammu

A 16-year-old girl was saved from getting married on Saturday, officials said.

The child welfare committee of Jammu, police and non-government organisation Childline received information regarding the marriage of the minor girl belonging to a deprived family at Channi Himmat area on the outskirts of the city, the officials said.

A joint team rushed to the place where the marriage function was taking place. The team explained to the parents of the girl about the harmful effects of child marriage, the health problems that the bride might face and the legalities regarding the offence.

The team persuaded the parents to stop the marriage after explaining to them in detail about the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, which prohibits marriages of girls below 18 years of age, the officials said.

Later, the parents and the girl were counselled at the police station about the ill effects of child marriage. No case was registered in this connection, they added.

