Goa govt mulling interest-free loan scheme for farmers

The Goa government Saturday announced introduction of an interest-free loan scheme for farmers for varying durations.

The scheme would be formulated after tabling of Budget in Parliament next week, Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai said.

"The Goa government wants to take up all possible measures to help the farming community and also to encourage more people take this profession. Our aim is to bring fallow land under cultivation," Sardesai said while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Zonal Agricultural Office in Sanguem in south Goa.

"Farmers can be given loan of Rs 1.60 lakh for a tenure of one year, Rs 5 lakh for a period of five years and Rs 8 lakh for a period of eight year if the scheme takes shape," he said.

Sardesai also said the state government will tie up with Israel for bringing technical innovation in the agricultural sector.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)