JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

China to lift tariffs on US soybeans, pork amid trade war negotiations
Business Standard

China tightens restrictions on American diplomats in tit-for-tat move

China urged US to correct its mistakes and revoke the relevant rules

AFP  |  Beijing 

us china trade war
Photo: Shutterstock

China on Friday said it had taken "reciprocal" measures against US diplomats in the country, who will have to notify the foreign ministry before meeting with local officials.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China had notified the US embassy of the new measures on Wednesday, which she said were a "countermeasure" to Washington's decision in October to restrict Chinese diplomats.

"We once again urge the US side to correct its mistakes and revoke the relevant rules," she told reporters at a press briefing.
First Published: Fri, December 06 2019. 13:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU