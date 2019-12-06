China tightens restrictions on American diplomats in tit-for-tat move

China on Friday said it had taken "reciprocal" measures against US diplomats in the country, who will have to notify the foreign ministry before meeting with local officials.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China had notified the US embassy of the new measures on Wednesday, which she said were a "countermeasure" to Washington's decision in October to restrict Chinese diplomats.

"We once again urge the US side to correct its mistakes and revoke the relevant rules," she told reporters at a press briefing.