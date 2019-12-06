China tightens restrictions on American diplomats in tit-for-tat move

-
ALSO READ
China and US hold 'frank and constructive' talks to end trade war
Trump says China talks 'productive' but Beijing vows tariff retaliation
Australia launches anti-espionage task force after China spy claims
China to suspend US Navy visits to Hong Kong over law supporting protests
US law defending human rights, violence will harm HK economy: Carrie Lam
-
China on Friday said it had taken "reciprocal" measures against US diplomats in the country, who will have to notify the foreign ministry before meeting with local officials.
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China had notified the US embassy of the new measures on Wednesday, which she said were a "countermeasure" to Washington's decision in October to restrict Chinese diplomats.
"We once again urge the US side to correct its mistakes and revoke the relevant rules," she told reporters at a press briefing.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU